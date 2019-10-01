K-State basketball lands Selton Miguel, its second four-star recruit for 2020 class

SHARE COPY LINK

This is shaping up to be one of Bruce Weber’s best recruiting classes at Kansas State.

The Wildcats landed their latest basketball recruiting victory on Tuesday when Selton Miguel, a four-star wing from Orlando, Florida, orally committed to K-State during a ceremony at his high school.

A 6-foot-4 small forward currently playing for West Oaks Academy, Miguel chose K-State over South Florida, TCU, Texas A&M and Western Kentucky.

Rivals rates Miguel as the No. 105 recruit in his recruiting class and as the No. 25 player at his position.

That is nothing new for K-State for this recruiting cycle. The recruiting services are high on all three of the Wildcats’ incoming recruits, and each of them are members of the Rivals 150.

That is the first time that has happened for the Wildcats since 2009.

Miguel joins St. Louis wing Luke Kasubke, a three-star recruit who checks in at No. 145 in the Rivals ratings. And Nijel Pack, a 6-foot guard from Indianapolis is a four-star point guard who is at No. 131.

With three heralded pledges lined up before early signing day, K-State now boasts a top 20 recruiting class nationally.