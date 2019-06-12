Indianapolis point guard Nigel Pack is K-State’s first 2020 basketball pledge

Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed’s return to K-State Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Lowery talks about Xavier Sneed's return to K-State

Bruce Weber is still trying to put the finishing touches on Kansas State’s 2019 recruiting class, but that hasn’t stopped the Wildcats from building for the future.

The K-State basketball team picked up its first 2020 pledge when Nigel Pack committed to the Wildcats on Wednesday.

Pack is a three-star point guard from Indianapolis. He chose K-State shortly after finishing a recruiting visiting to Manhattan.

The 6-foot, 165-pound ball-handler also held scholarship offers from Butler, Bradley, Loyola-Chicago, Nevada and a handful of smaller schools.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Rivals rates Pack as the 45th best point guard in his high school class, while 247Sports has him ranked No. 32.

Pack averaged 16.5 points, 4.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds while making 52 percent of his shots as a junior in high school.

K-State projects to have three true point guards on its roster when Pack joins the team in 2020. He will join current sophomore Shaun Neal-Williams and junior-college transfer David Sloan.