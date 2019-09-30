Check out the alternate home uniforms K-State football will wear against Baylor

Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Klieman talks new K-State football uniforms

Chris Klieman is following through on his promise to bring alternate uniforms to the Kansas State football team.

The Wildcats will debut a new look when they face off against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Bill Snyder Family Stadium. They will trade in their traditional silver-and-purple home uniforms for a new white-and-purple style.

K-State will wear white helmets with a purple powercat on the sides and the word “cats” written in script on the front, as well as white pants. The purple jersey they have traditionally worn will remain the same.

K-State unveiled the new uniform combination on social media Monday.

The Wildcats rarely deviated from their traditional uniforms under former coach Bill Snyder. Purple jerseys with white stripes are synonymous with K-State football. So are silver pants, silver helmets and the powercat logo. The Wildcats have worn their classic uniforms so consistently over the past 30 years that it’s difficult to picture them taking the football field dressed in anything else.

But Klieman said he wanted to mix things up in the uniform department shortly after he was hired in December.

“You can do it a couple times,” Klieman said earlier this year. “I don’t want to do it every other week where you aren’t even sure what your colors are or your designs are. But I think, not only does it make it fresh for the fans and the players and recruiting and all that stuff, I think you have to have variety.”

“If there are a couple of alternative looks, whether that is a pant, a jersey or a helmet, it’s a brand new look and you have just changed one thing. I think that is important and I think we will get to that stage.”