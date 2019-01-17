Chris Klieman’s recruiting style feels new for K-State football, but it’s his normal

There’s a classic episode of The Simpsons in which Bart imagines he has been transported hundreds of years into the future. People circle around him as he appears on a crowded sidewalk and he entertains them by saying one of his catch phrases and then performing a simple yo-yo trick.

As the audience applauds a man humorously sums up the scene by saying, “what’s normal to him amazes us.”

That feels a lot like the way K-State football fans have reacted to Chris Klieman’s first few weeks on the recruiting trail. His energetic, on-the-go style seems like a revelation compared to what they are accustomed, but it is normal to him and most other college football coaches.

In other words: Get used to it. This is the new normal.

Klieman has popped up in a staggering number of recruiting photos since he ended his incredibly successful run at North Dakota State with his fourth FCS championship two weeks ago and began coaching at K-State full time.

Thank you to the @KStateFB staff for stopping by and checking out the Firebirds! #EMAW #Winthedangday pic.twitter.com/zRlLrt5Wta — Coach Stuart (@CoachStuFS) January 11, 2019

He has visited a number of prominent high schools across Kansas and Missouri. He has been to Emporia, Topeka, Lawrence, Kansas City and just about every other nearby city with a potential Big 12 football recruit. He has also been to Texas and South Carolina.

But it’s not just him. K-State football coaches have barely been on campus this month.

Some recruits, like incoming freshman Cooper Beebe, got the full-court press and hosted the majority of K-State’s coaching staff for an in-home visit.

That is quite the contrast to the stay-home approach Bill Snyder used during his final years as K-State football coach. When he left Manhattan to visit a recruit it was major news. But it’s everyday stuff for Klieman.

Klieman’s recruiting efforts helped the Wildcats hold onto the majority of their early commitments and sign 15 players in December. K-State has since added two more prospects to its 2019 recruiting class.

One is Jonathan Alexander, a junior-college defensive back who has already signed and will join the Wildcats for the start of spring football practices. The other is Tyrone Lewis, a three-star defensive back from Hammond, La., who picked K-State over Utah and Iowa State.

That puts the Wildcats within reach of a signing class that tops 20 signings in February. That’s something they need, as attrition has hit K-State hard in recent years.

Kansas State's new football coach and staff visited Topeka High today. From left, @CoachAnderson15, running backs; THS coaching legend @coachron20; K-State head coach @CoachKli; former Wildcat QB and QB coach @ckleincat7

Photo courtesy @randy_morehead #hoyhoymightytroy pic.twitter.com/Pc9KeKYvQC — Trojan Power Foundation (@TrojanPowerTHS) January 11, 2019

Klieman will continue his recruiting efforts with on-campus visits this weekend. According to K-State Online, the Wildcats will host five players on official visits.

The three biggest names to keep an eye on from that group are Joshua Youngblood, a two-star athlete who is currently committed to Temple, Evan Hull, a two-star running back from Minnesota, and Gavin Potter, a three-star linebacker who has orally committed to K-State but has not yet signed. K-State signee Logan Wilson and Lewis will also be on campus, per Rivals.

When those visits are over, chances are good Klieman will hit the road recruiting again.

This is an important time for him. Not only is he looking to add players who can help K-State on the field next season, he is also trying to build relationships that can pay off down the road, such as 2020 when the Sunflower State is expected to produce a memorable group of football talent.