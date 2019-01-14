K-State football lands junior college defensive back Jonathan Alexander

It only took Jonathan Alexander two days to realize he wanted to play football at Kansas State.

Alexander, a 6-foot-3 defensive back from Kilgore Junior College in Texas, orally committed to the Wildcats on Monday. He announced his decision with a commitment video that he posted nearly 48 hours after they offered him a scholarship.

He chose K-State over Louisiana-Lafayette, Old Dominion, UTEP and several other small schools.

Alexander is expected to sign and enroll with the Wildcats quickly and be on campus in time for the start of the spring semester later this month.

His natural position is safety, but injuries forced him to switch to cornerback last season for Kilgore. He finished the year with 49 tackles, nine pass break-ups and one interception.

K-State’s new coaching staff has recruited Alexander hard recently. Safeties coach Joe Klanderman visited him in Kilgore, Texas over the weekend and apparently made a good impression.

The Wildcats have added two new recruits to their secondary in as many days. Tyrone Lewis, a three-star defensive back from Hammond, La., committed to K-State on Sunday.