K-State football gets commitment from Louisiana defensive back Tyrone Lewis

The Kansas State football team picked up a commitment from a defensive back it has pursued for a long time on Sunday.

Tyrone Lewis, a three-star recruit from Hammond, La., gave a verbal pledge to play for the Wildcats.

He chose K-State over Utah and Iowa State. He announced his decision on social media.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defender played cornerback in high school, but he has the versatility to move around within a secondary.

K-State defensive line coach Blake Seiler was one of the first to recruit Lewis and his persistence paid off this week. Lewis took a recruiting visit to Manhattan last month and hosted Chris Klieman on an in-home visit shortly after he was hired as head coach.

“I chose Kansas State because of the new head coach, the defensive back coaches and the opportunity to play early,” Lewis told Rivals. Coach Blake been recruiting me since my sophomore year. I took my official visit in December and I will be back January 25. It’s a college town and it’s the people that made it easy to make my decision.”

Lewis will have an opportunity to make a difference early in his K-State career. The Wildcats are looking to replace several players in their secondary, including top corner Duke Shelley.

K-State added 15 new recruits on early signing day last month. Lewis will join them when he signs with the Wildcats on traditional signing day next month.