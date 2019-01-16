Here’s what K-State is paying Chris Klieman’s football assistants, and Sean Snyder

The salary pool for Chris Klieman’s inaugural staff of football assistants at Kansas State comes out to $3.55 million.

That is nearly the same amount of money Bill Snyder had to use on his final coaching staff before retiring after a transformational 27-year run with the school last month. K-State paid his assistants $3.58 million last season.

Add on Klieman’s base salary of $2.3 million and the Wildcats are spending $5.85 million on football coaches in 2019. They spent more last season ($7.08 million) with Bill Snyder earning $3.5 million. That will help the athletic department offset some of the money it owes former coaches following his retirement.

Klieman finalized his group of 10 assistant coaches earlier this week with the addition of defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo. All 10 coaches have arrived on campus and signed contracts or term agreements that stipulate their salaries, according to documents obtained by The Eagle.

Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino is the highest-paid coach on Klieman’s staff, earning a base salary of $525,000. Tuiasosopo is on the other end at $225,000.

Charlie Dickey (offensive line) and Sean Snyder (special teams) were the highest paid assistants on the previous staff at $480,000.

Here is a rundown of what each K-State assistant will make next season while coaching under Klieman:

Defensive coordinator Ted Monachino: $525,000.

Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham: $500,000.

Offensive line coach Conor Riley: $400,000.

Cornerbacks coach Van Malone: $350,000.

Safeties coach Joe Klanderman: $350,000.

Running backs coach Brian Anderson: $300,000.

Receivers coach Jason Ray: $300,000.

Quarterbacks coach Collin Klein: $300,000

Defensive ends coach Blake Seiler: $300,000.

Defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo: $225,000.

Things could change if one of those assistants leaves for another job before coaching a single game for the Wildcats. That is a possibility for Monachino, who has reportedly drawn interest from the Chicago Bears as they look to hire new defensive coaches.

If the Bears offer Monachino a position on their staff, there is little K-State could do to prevent him from accepting it. Though he signed a contract that features two years of guaranteed money ($1.05 million), he is free to walk away from the deal without financial penalty if he chooses to accept another job in the NFL or become a head coach at the college level.

He would owe K-State a buyout of two months salary ($87,500) if he were to leave for any other job. His contract stipulates he must give the Wildcats 10 days written notice before resigning.

One other notable new contract associated with the football team belongs to Sean Snyder. He will make $200,000 as the school’s director of football operations.

His new job title has been a mystery since Klieman took over, but it appears he will shift into a familiar support role now that he is no longer a member of the coaching staff. Sean Snyder has 14 years of experience as K-State’s director of football operations. That was his main job while working for his father, beginning in 1996.

The position involves helping the K-State football team with logistical matters such as scheduling, travel arrangements and academic planning. His duties could vary depending on what Klieman needs.

Sean Snyder was also the director of football operations for three years under former coach Ron Prince while also working as an assistant athletic director. In 2011, he switched to an on-field role and began coaching special teams for the Wildcats. He stayed in that position for seven seasons.