K-State makes change to 2019 football schedule, will play TCU on new date

The Kansas State football team has made a small change to its 2019 schedule.

K-State will no longer play TCU on a Thursday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium next October. That game has been pushed back two days and will have a traditional Saturday kickoff on Oct. 19.

Both schools agreed to move the game at the request of the Big 12 and its television partners on Monday.

Game time and television information will be announced as the game approaches in October.

K-State is coming off a 5-7 season. TCU went 7-6 and won the Cheez-It Bowl.

The Horned Frogs defeated the Wildcats 14-13 when they met at Amon G. Carter Stadium last year.

2019 K-State football schedule







Aug. 31 — Nicholls State

Sept. 7 — Bowling Green

Sept. 14 — at Mississippi State

Sept. 28 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 5 — Baylor

Oct. 19 — TCU

Oct. 26 — Oklahoma

Nov. 2 — at Kansas

Nov. 9 — at Texas

Nov. 16 — West Virginia

Nov. 23 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 — Iowa State