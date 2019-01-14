K-State could reportedly lose new defensive coordinator to Chicago Bears

Kansas State may be in danger of losing its new defensive coordinator before he coaches a single game for the Wildcats.

The Chicago Bears have shown interest in hiring Ted Monachino as a defensive assistant on their staff, according to a Monday afternoon report from Football Scoop.

Chris Klieman hired Monachino as K-State’s defensive coordinator in late December. He was previously serving as a senior defensive analyst for the Missouri Tigers, but he has a long history of coaching in the NFL.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts under Chuck Pagano from 2016-17. Pagano is now the defensive coordinator for the Bears. They could reunite in Chicago.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Football Scoop reported that there is currently no deal between the Bears and Monachino, but they are hopeful to reach one in the coming days.

The possibility of losing Monachino to the NFL surfaced on the same day Klieman seemed to finalize his K-State coaching staff with the hiring of defensive tackles coach Mike Tuiasosopo. His addition gave Klieman a full roster of 10 assistants.

Tuiasosopo comes to K-State after a long career of coaching on the West Coast. He has spent years under different head coaches at UCLA, USC and Arizona. Last season, he coached defensive tackles for former K-State offensive coordinator Dana Dimel at UTEP.

“Mike is a veteran coach who has a substantial amount of Power Five experience throughout his career, which includes developing defensive linemen and a strong presence on special teams,” Klieman said in a statement. “I also was looking for a coach who had an extensive recruiting background on the West Coast — and California in particular — and Mike certainly has that.”

For now, Klieman’s initial coaching staff at K-State has taken shape. But it may change before he takes the field with them for his first game.



