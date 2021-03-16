We’re so close to controlling COVID-19. Why is the county carving out mask exceptions?

Sedgwick County leaders voted Tuesday to ditch the mask mandate for schools. Associated Press file photo

Why now?

Why, when Sedgwick County teachers and students are so close to the end of this horrible pandemic year, would county leaders ignore their health officer and drop the COVID-19 mask mandate for schools?

Three Sedgwick County commissioners who voted for the change — Pete Meitzner, David Dennis and Jim Howell — say it’s because local districts should decide for themselves whether masks are required.

To heck with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their vote says. To heck with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Garold Minns or countless other public health experts who caution against ending restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

To heck with the fact that only a quarter of Sedgwick County residents have immunity to COVID-19. Vaccinations are happening more swiftly now — particularly among teachers and other school employees — but not nearly at a rate high enough to ensure herd immunity or eliminate the need for protective measures.

To heck with a clear, unified strategy from the county’s Board of Health.

Some districts are sick of masks, these commissioners contend, so they shouldn’t have to take it anymore.

So instead of following the science and demonstrating leadership, a majority of county leaders ignored expert advice, abdicated responsibility and passed the buck.

Tuesday’s vote — 3-2 with Commissioners Lacey Cruse and Sarah Lopez voting against — means individual districts or private schools will get to decide whether to require masks in classrooms or on campuses.

Wichita public schools, the state’s largest district, wisely reminded employees in an email Tuesday that mask requirements will remain in effect for students, staff and visitors through the end of the school year.

We don’t yet know whether other districts will keep or drop their mask mandates. But one thing is certain, as Lopez noted Tuesday:

Mask opponents will turn up the pressure on local school boards to ditch masks. And those part-time volunteer board members, who have looked to county or state leaders for guidance, will get a big shrug this time around.

Perhaps most disturbing Tuesday was one of Dennis’ arguments for ditching the mandate. The commissioner said he heard from the Renwick district in western Sedgwick County that all its employees had been offered a COVID-19 vaccination but less than two-thirds had accepted the shots.

That means Minns’ goal of 80% immunity is not realistic, Dennis said: “I don’t know how we’re going to get there or if we’re ever going to get there.”

So rather than trying to raise the vaccination rate by persuading more residents to get the shot — the 80% figure is based on science, by the way, not created out of thin air — Dennis would rather just throw up his hands and forget the whole thing.

They’re not getting shots. They’re so over masks. We’re tired of the whole thing, so let’s call it good.

It doesn’t make sense. Minns, the health officer, has been more than reasonable in recent months, relaxing rules on bars and restaurants and dropping restrictions on gatherings and capacity limits.

But masks and social distancing are still crucial, Minns says. They’re working to keep the coronavirus from spreading — and they’re not that hard.

We’re so close to the end of the school year. So close to a return to normalcy. School districts should listen to Minns and keep their mask mandates.