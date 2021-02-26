Every teacher wanting a COVID vaccine will have one by next week, Gov. Kelly says

Some Wichita school district employees over 65, along with those whose jobs entail student health, received the COVID vaccine at a vaccination clinic in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The Wichita Eagle

A combined state-county push to provide teachers with the COVID-19 vaccine has put the plan to open schools for in-person learning ahead of schedule, Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday.

“The teacher and school staff vaccinations are moving more quickly than we thought and we actually expect to have every teacher and school staff who want to get vaccinated, vaccinated by next week,” Kelly said during a call with elected officials. “And then their second doses will come three to four weeks after that.”

The vaccinations will make schools safer for students who return to the classroom, she said.

“That’s good news,” she said. “That’s because we’ve been getting additional vaccinations from the federal government but also because, even before we announced the back-to-school plan (last week), a number of counties have already taken it upon themselves to vaccinate teachers.”

The day after Kelly announced her plan, Sedgwick County officials said they would start sending vaccine shipments to area schools. Kelly’s plan followed months of pressure from Kansas Republicans pushing to reopen schools.

One week before Kelly announced the plan, Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, introduced a bill requiring Kansas schools to offer full in-person instruction to students by March 26.

Kelly had previously said she hoped her plan, which includes free rapid testing supplies, would help some schools reopen even before then.

The Wichita Board of Education voted last month to start bringing its students back for in-person learning, but parents and guardians could have elected to keep their children learning remotely.

Contributing: Katie Bernard with The Kansas City Star