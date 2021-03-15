New COVID order to drop gathering capacity restrictions, keeps masks in Sedgwick County

A new Sedgwick County health order issued Monday drops restrictions on gatherings and capacity limits while keeping the mask mandate and social distancing requirements.

Meanwhile, local health officials have thousands of vaccine appointments available later this week.

Sedgwick County health officer Dr. Garold Minns signed a new health order Monday that allows more reopening in the Wichita area community, Sedgwick County Manager Tom Stolz said during a Monday media briefing.

“In essence, the health order has removed all restrictions in the way of gathering orders and any type of restriction on percentage of capacity,” Stolz said. “What remains is a masking order and social distancing. He feels that is critical at this juncture until we get a higher percentage of the population vaccinated.”

The new order is scheduled to be discussed Tuesday at a special meeting of the Sedgwick County Commission, which has the authority to modify the order. The new order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, lasting until April 30.

“All businesses and organizations in Sedgwick County must make reasonable efforts to inform members of the public of the mask or face covering requirement and to require all employees, customers, visitors, members or members of the public to wear a mask/ face covering,” county officials wrote in a news release. “Additionally, businesses and organizations must maintain six feet of social distancing is maintained between individuals and groups of individuals unless they reside together or fall under an exception.”

Vaccinations

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 5,180 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered Friday through Sunday, and 1,490 people were fully vaccinated over the weekend. The health department has now administered 75,693 total doses, with 24,524 people fully vaccinated. Those numbers do not include other providers in the county.

The supply of COVID-19 vaccines is no longer a primary concern for local officials.

“The problem is going to be now is trying to get appointments filled,” Stolz said. “... Later this week there are thousands of appointments available, where anyone over the age of 65 or in the Phase 2 category of workers (is eligible).”

The county has received more than 130,000 vaccine doses, with approximately 85,000 of those administered by the health department or community partners, Stolz said. The health department has enough supply on hand for about 10 days worth of shots at its main mass vaccination clinic at the old downtown library.

“We have no imminent threat of vaccine shortage,” Stolz said.

As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment listed that 854,997 total doses have been reported as administered out of 1,173,280 doses distributed to the state.

The 567,801 first doses administered represents 19.5% of the population while the 287,021 second doses administered represents 9.9% of the population. Since Friday, 41,875 new first doses and 22,040 new second doses were administered.

The KDHE has allocated 15,470 doses to Sedgwick County this week.

Kansas is moving up the rankings of vaccinations per capita, as reported in data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, Kansas vaccine administration ranked No. 46 of 50 states. As of Monday, Kansas had improved to No. 42, ahead of California, Missouri, Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia.

Pandemic indicators

Coronavirus pandemic indicators continue to trend better in Kansas and in the Wichita area.

The KDHE on Monday reported a total of 298,218 confirmed and probable cases, 9,519 hospitalizations, 2,599 ICU admissions and 4,835 deaths. The increases since Friday were 470 new cases, 16 new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and 11 new deaths.

In Sedgwick County, the KDHE has reported 54,333 cases, 1,499 hospitalizations, 445 ICU admissions and 720 deaths. The weekend increases were 63 new cases, two new hospitalizations, zero new ICU admissions and three new deaths.

The statewide positive test rate this month has been 2.7%, which is the lowest since February 2020.

The Sedgwick County Health Department reported 39 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 13 of those in the ICU at Ascension Via Christi and Wesley Healthcare facilities. Those numbers are down from 63 hospitalizations and 21 in the ICU two weeks ago. There are about 35 ICU beds available, up from 27.

Monday’s local hospitalization and ICU statistics were the best since the July 6 report.