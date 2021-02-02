Sedgwick County relaxing COVID-19 rules on restaurants, bars, stores and sports events

Sedgwick County is loosening COVID restrictions for bars and nightclubs. The Wichita Eagle

In a sign that things are getting better on the COVID front, Sedgwick County’s health officer is relaxing restrictions on bars and restaurants, stores, mass gatherings and sports.

Dr. Garold Minns and County Counselor Mike Pepoon announced several changes to the county’s anti-COVID orders Tuesday, including:

▪ Relaxing the curfew on bars and restaurants from the current 11 p.m. closing time to midnight.

▪ Raising the limits on mass gatherings from the current 25 people to 100.

▪ Retail stores will be allowed to operate at 75 percent of their fire code capacity, up from 50 percent in the current order.

▪ Bars, restaurants and fitness centers will be allowed to have 150 people inside at a time, or 75 percent of their occupancy rating, whichever is lower. That’s an increase from a cap of 100 people or 50 percent of fire code capacity.

▪ Youth and adult recreational sports will be allowed to have four spectators per participant, up from the current limit of two.

▪ Venues with a capacity of 1,000 people can ask for Health Department for exceptions to exceed the 100-person limit on gatherings.

The new order is scheduled to take effect Sunday and remain in effect until March 20.

Minns said he’s willing to relax the order because the indicators of COVID spread in the community are trending downward and new cases have “markedly decreased.”

He said those reductions in transmission “seem sustained over the last month.”

“As a result I felt it was reasonable to relax on some of the restrictions in the county order to hopefully improve the situation for small businesses and other entities that have suffered through this pandemic,” Minns said.

The mandate that people wear facemasks in public spaces and maintain six feet of social distancing when possible are not changing and Minns cautioned that if people stop doing those things, cases could rise again and he’d be forced to reinstate the restrictions he’s relaxing.

And while the introduction of vaccination is a hopeful sign for the future, “not that many people have been vaccinated yet compared to the size of our population,” and it will be months before that happens to the extent where there’s large-scale immunity.

County Commissioners may decide to tweak Minns’ order during their regular meeting Wednesday.

Commissioners Sarah Lopez and Lacey Cruse indicated they would rather keep the number of sports attendees at two per participant, instead of raising it to four.

“I come from a sports family so I’m soccer and everything else,” Lopez said. “As it stands now, I go into an indoor soccer facility and there’s 700 people in one room, in one big room, but in one room. My concern is going from two to four, what that could grow (to).”

On the other side, Commissioner Jim Howell supported dropping the bar curfew entirely, although he conceded he doesn’t know what occurs in bars and clubs between midnight and 2 a.m.

“The idea that you’re going to walk in and it’s shoulder to shoulder filled with people not wearing masks, that would be in violation of the health order anyway, and I would not support them basically ignoring the health order,” he said.

However, he added “If they’re open to midnight and they’re social distancing and wearing masks, I’m not sure the two hours necessarily makes a huge difference.”

Minns pushed back on that front, saying it’s impractical to expect patrons of bars and restaurants that serve alcohol to be wearing masks, because they’re eating and drinking when they’re there. He said that many other cities still have their bars shut down entirely.

“I think we’ve been pretty flexible here compared to most of the other urban areas in the country, and even the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has declared that bars should be closed,” Minn said.