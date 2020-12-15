As allegations pile up, Wichita council member James Clendenin should step down

Wichita City Council member James Clendenin listens as other members of the council condemn behavior he is alleged to have been a part of with other local elected officials. An audio tape released last Friday features Clendenin, along with county commissioner Michael O’Donnell and state legislator Michael Capps discussing a smear campaign video and cover-up against current mayor Brandon Whipple. The Wichita Eagle

Does Wichita City Council member James Clendenin plan to remain in office until he’s lost every shred of dignity and credibility?

Because that time has passed.

The contemptible council member, who was caught on tape plotting to frame a colleague for a false-ad campaign against a mayoral candidate, is now the target of an investigation into shady dealings with money aimed at coronavirus relief.

Clendenin can’t serve his constituents or the city effectively under a cloud of repeated scandals.

Months ago now, Clendenin’s council colleagues voted unanimously to censure him, saying he violated the city’s code of ethics. Council member Brandon Johnson called his behavior “disgusting” and “the lowest of the low.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A chorus of local leaders and organizations — including U.S. Rep Ron Estes, the Sedgwick County Republican Party and the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce — condemned his actions and called for his immediate resignation.

Michael O’Donnell, a co-conspirator in the smear campaign and attempted cover-up, resigned his Sedgwick County Commission seat rather than face an ouster proceeding like the one Clendenin has vowed to fight.

But there Clendenin sits — a bit quieter these days, but still voting and still drawing his taxpayer-funded salary.

We said it before and will say it again: He doesn’t deserve to hold elected office and should step down.

The same goes for Rep. Michael Capps, a Kansas legislator whose political career is about as pure as the driven slush.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Capps, too, has stubbornly refused to resign. But we take comfort knowing that at least voters showed him the door, and he won’t be back in the Capitol next month.

Clendenin, on the other hand, has more than a year left of his four-year term.

The Eagle editorial board endorsed Clendenin when he ran for reelection in 2017. Admittedly, board members at the time didn’t think to ask the council member if he would ever consider framing a political colleague for his own misdeeds or falsifying federal loan documents for personal gain, and we doubt he would have answered honestly.

Nevertheless, we regret that call.

The latest developments, outlined in a Wichita Eagle investigation, demonstrate the worst kind of betrayal from a public servant: Records indicate that Clendenin and Capps submitted false information to secure a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, inflating their payroll and asking for money to pay the salaries of workers who did not exist.

Federal CARES Act money is intended to keep small businesses afloat, keep Wichita-area workers employed and help communities weather the devastating pandemic — not line the pockets of greedy politicians.

If Clendenin thinks ignoring, denying or fighting the growing list of allegations against him is the brave or righteous thing to do, we implore him to think again.

He should resign.