Michael O’Donnell resigns from Sedgwick County Commission after attack-ad scandal

Embattled Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell has stepped down from the position he won four years ago after a scandal over a false 2019 campaign ad attacking Wichita’s mayor.

The resignation was handled quietly, in an e-mail to commissioners.

“I got a note from staff that said he is resigning as of 5 o’clock this afternoon,” said Commissioner Jim Howell.

Howell said he was not informed of the resignation earlier and that he was surprised O’Donnell stepped down.

O’Donnell’s campaign was roiled by a secretly made audio recording, released 11 days before the election, that captured O’Donnell plotting with state Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin to cover up their role in the false attack ad and instead frame Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock.

District Attorney Marc Bennett has been conducting an investigation into whether all three office holders should be ousted for misconduct.

Late Friday, Bennett announced he had found sufficient grounds to pursue ouster against O’Donnell.

“The District Attorney notified legal counsel for Commissioner O’Donnell that the District Attorney intended to initiate a legal proceeding for forfeiture of public office through ouster proceedings the week of Monday, November 16, 2020,” Bennett said in a statement. “ In response to this communication, Commissioner O’Donnell, through counsel, indicated his intent to resign from his position prior to 5:00 p.m. November 13, 2020 effectively terminating the need for official ouster proceedings.

“The Office of the District Attorney received confirmation that the Commissioner tendered his resignation before 5:00 p.m. this evening.”

O’Donnell had already announced that he would not serve a second term if re-elected. He is trailing Sarah Lopez by a narrow margin of 125 votes in his re-election bid.

Howell said his understanding is that the Republican Party precinct committee members in O’Donnell’s 2nd District will have to select a replacement, as short as that term would be.

“They’ll only be there around 40 days or so,” if Lopez holds onto the lead in the election.

O’Donnell has been under fire for his role in a smear video last year that falsely accused Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple of sexually harassing college-age Capitol interns while he was a state representative.

O’Donnell was part of a team tied to the attack ad that was launched from behind the shield of an anonymous New Mexico shell company.

The video was an outside effort to boost the campaign of then-Mayor Jeff Longwell.

