‘Ugly and unacceptable’: Growing chorus says O’Donnell, Capps, Clendenin should resign

In the midst of another nasty election season, it’s refreshing to see some Wichita-area leaders and organizations taking principled stands and holding colleagues accountable for smarmy politics.

A leaked audio recording released by The Eagle on Friday showed three local officeholders — Sedgwick County Commissioner Michael O’Donnell, State Rep. Michael Capps and Wichita City Council member James Clendenin — hatching a scheme to cover their involvement in a false-ad smear campaign against a mayoral candidate.

By noon Saturday, the Sedgwick County Republican Party had called out the trio’s “malicious and dishonest actions” on Facebook and said anyone involved in the campaign should step down.

On Monday, the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce and its political action committee added to the chorus, condemning the elected officials’ “lack of integrity and civility” and asking all three to resign immediately.

“There is no place in our community for this type of behavior. It is ugly and unacceptable, and we demand better,” the Chamber said in a statement.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Commissioners Lacey Cruse, David Dennis and Jim Howell weighed in as well, calling for a special meeting to take quick action.

And take action, they must.

“This behavior is not okay,” Cruse said in a Facebook post. “Those who choose to be silent, those who are not willing to speak out about this publicly are part of the problem.”

Silence is too often the norm in politics. This time, though, the audio is loud and clear, the reaction is swift, and the next step is unequivocal:

O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin should resign. Period.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“The people of Sedgwick County deserve representation that is ethical, above reproach, and honest,” Howell, a Republican, said in a Facebook post Sunday evening. “The actions of these men in the ‘Protect Wichita Girls’ scandal is reprehensible and embarrassing to our community.”

The audio “demonstrates a clear breach of honesty and the values that we as Commissioners swore to adhere to,” Dennis said on his Facebook page.

Bravo. And finally.

O’Donnell, the only one of the three seeking reelection, has a long and sordid history in politics, and it needs to end. So far he has successfully, astonishingly weathered charges that he dodged taxes by living on church-owned property, supplied beer to a Wichita State fraternity party, borrowed a Christian school van to party at a Kansas City Royals game, and gave campaign money to friends.

And if the blatant conspiracy on the latest recording isn’t enough, let’s not forget that O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin used a nonprofit charity to collect money for their sleazy attack ads.

So kudos to the organizations and officials calling for them to resign, and to Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett for saying Monday that his office will investigate the matter.

Wichita City Council members have remained silent on the scandal so far, and they need to speak up. Voters should, too, by voting O’Donnell out of office next week, the way they booted Capps in the Republican primary.

If history is any indication, the embattled electeds will dig their heels further into the muck, blaming others or the media for their misdeeds. They could force a recall election — a lengthy, complicated and expensive process.

Whatever it takes, they must be held to account. They must not continue to serve. Their colleagues, constituents and voters must continue to demand better.