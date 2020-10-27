Wichita City Council sets special session on scandal; Meitzner joins call for resignations

Sedgwick County commissioners have issued a unanimous call for their colleague Michael O’Donnell to resign, and the Wichita City Council could follow suit this afternoon during a special meeting that’s expected to focus on City Council member James Clendenin.

“The City Council will discuss recent allegations against a City elected official,” Megan Lovely, city spokesperson, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The public may also weigh in on the allegations. To attend, and address the council, go to Century II, 225 W. Douglas, where the city has a viewing room and a microphone. The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube. Masks and social distancing are required.

Both Republican officeholders, along with State Rep. Michael Capps, have been tied to a smear video campaign that falsely accused Mayor Brandon Whipple of sexual harassment and a cover-up that blamed Sedgwick County GOP Chair Dalton Glasscock for a video he had nothing to do with.

The Sedgwick County Republican Party, the entire Sedgwick County Commission, excluding O’Donnell, and Republican U.S. Rep. Ron Estes have called on all three officials to resign. None of the trio of Wichita Republican officeholders has stepped down.

In contrast, the City Council has been silent since the audio recording was released Friday.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, council members held an extended, 40-minute executive session to “discuss legal authority of municipalities relating to public officials.”

Whipple, who was the target of the smear campaign, recused himself from the discussion and vote.

When the council returned from the closed meeting, Vice Mayor Cindy Claycomb called for a special meeting at 4 p.m. to “discuss a resolution regarding public officials.”

Also on Tuesday, Sedgwick County Commission Chairman Pete Meitzner added his name to a growing list of Republican officials calling for the resignations of the three GOP officials involved in the scandal.

It marked a departure from a Monday statement in which Meitzner said he was “saddened, angered, and disappointed” by the actions of O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin, but suggested the right course was to “respect everyone’s right to due process and let the case continue without Commission involvement.”

The three officials are currently embroiled in a civil defamation lawsuit brought by Whipple and under investigation by District Attorney Marc Bennett, who will decide whether their actions constitute grounds for legal action seeking to oust them from office.

The resignation demands follow Friday’s reveal of an audio recording made by Matthew Colborn, the young video entrepreneur who made the “Protect Wichita Girls” video targeting Whipple in his 2019 race against incumbent Mayor Jeff Longwell.

Meitzner said the circumstances had changed since his first statement.

“Last night, a second recording was released of Mr. Capps threatening members of the Republican Party,” Meitzner said. “Let me make my stance clear, if I was involved in conduct or actions such as this, I would resign effective immediately and urge those involved to do the same, immediately.”

Meitzner is the fourth and final member of the County Commission to call for O’Donnell’s resignation. O’Donnell is also being challenged by Democrat Sarah Lopez in the Nov. 3 election.

The attack ad lifted accusations from a Kansas City Star/Wichita Eagle story about alleged sexual harassment of interns by Republican senators at the Kansas Capitol, and wrongly transferred those accusations to Whipple, a House Democrat.

The ad, launched from behind the shield of an anonymous New Mexico shell company, was quickly proven false by Eagle reporting and Whipple filed his civil lawsuit to find out who was behind it.

The audio recording released Friday offered detailed evidence of plotting by O’Donnell, Capps and Clendenin to falsely accuse Sedgwick County Republican Party Chairman Dalton Glasscock of masterminding the project.

Colborn, at that point a trusted member of the group, secretly recorded the meeting. His lawyer released the recording on Friday after Whipple’s lawyer dropped Colborn as a defendant in Whipple’s defamation lawsuit.

O’Donnell’s attorney filed a response in the lawsuit late Monday denying that O’Donnell was “the driving force behind the conspiracy” as Whipple has alleged. He also denies trying to frame Glasscock and requests a jury trial.