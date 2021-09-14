Wichita woman guilty of ex-stepfather’s revenge killing faces November sentencing

Royce Thomas, left, and Micaela Spencer, were arrested in May and charged with first-degree murder in the death of William Callison. Spencer was convicted earlier this month and is expected to be sentenced in November.

A jury has convicted a Wichita woman of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of theft and selling sexual relations in connection with the meth-fueled revenge killing of her former stepfather.

Jurors on Sept. 2 returned guilty verdicts on all counts prosecutors filed against Micaela Lea Spencer in connection with the murder plot and fatal stabbing of 50-year-old William “Billy” G. Callison, whose mutilated body was found in his RV camper on May 13, 2019, court records show. The trial started on Aug. 30.

Spencer, 26, is scheduled for sentencing before Sedgwick County District Court Judge David Dahl on Nov. 4, according to court records.

Spencer’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Royce A. Thomas, last month was ordered to serve more than 54 years in prison for the killing.

She’s expected to receive a similar sentence — life in prison with no parole eligibility for 50 years on the murder charge.

Authorities have said the couple got high on methamphetamine and decided to kill Callison in retaliation for sex abuse Spencer claimed she suffered as a child. Spencer reportedly arranged to have sex with Callison in his camper in exchange for $45 and some marijuana, and then she and her boyfriend stabbed him to death with pocket knives, court records say.

Spencer’s defense attorney has asked the court to set aside the jury verdict and grant her a new trial because he disagrees with pretrial rulings that allowed the jury to see certain autopsy and crime scene photos and hear statements Spencer made to law enforcement, court records show. That motion will also be heard on Nov. 4.