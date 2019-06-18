Wichita man murdered, mutilated in a meth-fueled revenge plot, affidavit says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

A Wichita man’s murder was part of a meth-fueled revenge plot, according to an affidavit that was unsealed Tuesday.

William Callison, 50, was found dead in a camper May 12. His body had multiple stab wounds, Wichita police Lt. Jeff Gilmore said at the time.

His former stepdaughter, Micaela Spencer, and her boyfriend, Royce Thomas, were arrested May 14 on suspicion of murder and a host of other charges.





His murder was part of a revenge plot to get back at him for his past sexual abuse of Spencer and her siblings, Thomas told police, according to the affidavit.

Besides a brief statement by Wichita police, details of the murder and arrest had not been disclosed. Those details became public in a probable cause affidavit that was unsealed Tuesday.

Spencer, 24, and Thomas, 25, were contacted by police after Callison’s boss saw the couple driving Callison’s truck out of a storage facility at 4650 S. Broadway on May 13. It was pulling his trailer that was loaded with the boss’s 1963 Stingray Corvette, valued at $150,000.

Callison’s boss confronted the couple, who then disconnected the trailer and left in Callison’s truck, the affidavit says. Callison’s boss was not identified by name in the court document, but it says he is the owner of Payday Motors, where Callison worked for 13 years. He told police he trusted Callison wouldn’t be involved in a scam to steal from him.

Callison’s boss called 911 to report the incident.

Using the truck’s GPS tracker, he helped officers locate the truck at 1328 S. Greenwood. It was parked out of view from the street in front of a camper.

Through an investigation, Wichita police learned that Callison was a night watchman for USA RV and lived in his camper inside the fenced area of that property. His supervisor at USA RV told police he received a May 13 text message from Callison telling him he was taking a vacation. The texts did not sound like Callison, that they were more articulate than what he would typically send, his supervisor told police.

The text messages were sent two days after Callison was last seen alive, the affidavit says.

Callison’s supervisor at USA RV, who is identified by initials in the affidavit, described the camper to police, and it fit the description of the camper parked on Greenwood.

Four law enforcement officers went into the camper to check Callison’s welfare, where they found blood on the walls and mattress. A bloody folding knife with a red handle was in the sink.

The officers left the camper without finding Callison’s body.

After they left, Thomas called over to a sergeant and asked what they found in the camper, denying he had ever been inside and saying he was just curious. He later changed his story and asked to make an official statement.

He said the couple needed money, so they set up a sexual encounter with Spencer’s “ex-stepfather” — Callison — for money. He said he sat in the front of the camper while Spencer and Callison were in the back. When he started hearing “strange noises,” he went to the back of the camper he saw Spencer stabbing Callison with two knives, he said.

Law enforcement performed another sweep of the camper and found Callison’s body wrapped in multiple layers of clothing.

Callison was pronounced dead at 8:44 p.m. on May 13, but rigor mortis indicated he had likely been dead for a while.

After the body was found, police detectives questioned Spencer and Thomas separately, and they gave conflicting accounts of the death.

Spencer told a detective that she contacted Callison to make a deal regarding sex in exchange for money.

After meeting up with Callison, they did drugs and began to have sex in the camper, she said. Spencer said she “was stupid and got scared” and stabbed Callison multiple times with a pocket knife.

Thomas, during his interview, said he and Spencer had been together for five months and that she had recently told him she was pregnant with his baby. He said he and Spencer came up with a plan to meet up with Callison to hurt him or kill him. He said that Spencer had fantasized about it and asked him about 20 times if he would go through with it.





The plan was for Spencer to get Callison in a vulnerable position and Thomas would then attack him, Thomas said.

The attack was supposed to be to hurt Callison but it evolved into stabbing and killing him, Callison said.

Thomas began stabbing Callison and then Spencer did as well, Thomas said, adding that he then mutilated Callison’s body at Spencer’s request.

The couple planned to take the camper into the country and set it on fire, Thomas said.

Spencer is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of theft and selling sexual relations. Thomas is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of theft, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of meth.