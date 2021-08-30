Wichita man sentenced for meth-fueled revenge murder of girlfriend’s ex-stepdad in RV

File photo

A Sedgwick County judge has ordered a Wichita man to spend 54 years and five months in prison for the brutal stabbing death of his girlfriend’s ex-stepfather more than two years ago.

William “Billy” G. Callison’s mutilated body was found wrapped in clothing on the bed of his RV camper on May 13, 2019.

Authorities have said Royce A. Thomas and his girlfriend, Micaela L. Spencer, got doped up on meth and decided to kill Callison in retaliation for sex abuse Spencer claimed she suffered as a child. According to an arrest affidavit that detailed the scheme and slaying, Spencer arranged to have sex with Callison in his RV camper in exchange for $45 and some marijuana.

During the meeting, the couple stabbed the unsuspecting 50-year-old repeatedly with pocket knives and mutilated his body, the affidavit says.

They talked of setting the camper on fire out in the country to cover up the killing and even disguised Thomas, including cutting his hair, so he could pass for Callison, the affidavit says.

Police arrested Thomas and Spencer after the couple allegedly used Callison’s truck to try to steal a restored 1963 Stingray Corvette worth $150,000 and a trailer from Callison’s boss. Officers found Callison’s camper parked in the driveway of a friend’s home.

Evidence of the killing, including blood on walls and a mattress, a bloody knife and the body, was inside.

Spencer, 26, is scheduled for a jury trial this week. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree premeditated murder, selling sexual relations and two counts of theft, according to court records. If convicted of all counts, she could be ordered to serve a life prison sentence.

Thomas, 28, pleaded guilty on June 25 to second-degree murder and two counts of theft, court records show. Judge David Dahl handed down his 653-month prison sentence on Thursday, Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, said.