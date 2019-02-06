Son shoots his father before killing himself at western Kansas family farm, KBI says

Investigators have determined that a double fatal shooting of a father and son at a rural Kansas family farm was a homicide turned suicide.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that evidence suggests Daniel “Danny” E. Withers shot and killed his father, Gary E. Withers, before shooting himself.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a family farm property in rural Rawlins County on Friday afternoon after someone reported to emergency dispatch that a family member had been shot, the KBI previously said.

Gary Withers, 74, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound at a farmhouse in the 34000 block of County Road B, near Rexford. Danny Withers, 41, was found dead about half a mile from the home, the KBI said.

A preliminary autopsy determined that Gary Withers’ manner of death was homicide, the KBI said. Danny Withers died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an autopsy found. The investigation by the KBI and Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office is ongoing.