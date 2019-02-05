Salina police shoot at suspect who fired on officers during Kansas car chase, cops say

Kansas cops have shot at an armed suspect after chasing a stolen vehicle that crashed into a patrol unit, officials said.

A Saline County sheriff’s deputy and Salina police officer discharged their duty weapons after a suspect exited a vehicle with a handgun Thursday evening, the Salina Police Department said in a Facebook post. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and to Salina Regional Hospital.

Police said the suspect was injured, but did not report his or her condition or the nature of the injuries.

A deputy who sustained minor injuries during the police chase was also taken to the hospital, treated and released. The nature of the deputy’s injuries was not specified. No other law enforcement officers were injured, police said.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said in the post that the officer-involved shooting occurred after an armed car jacking was reported at a gas station. The car jacking happened at a Kwik Shop convenience store near I-135 and Schilling Road at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

About 15 minutes later, a Salina officer observed the stolen vehicle traveling in the area of Magnolia Road at Ninth Street, about a mile north of the gas station.

“Prior to initiating a vehicle stop, the suspect backed up and rammed our officer,” the post said. “... This resulted in the police vehicle being disabled and the suspect fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. The officer was not injured.”

About 5 minutes after the suspect rammed the patrol vehicle, Saline County sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen vehicle. Officers and deputies chased it, and the suspect fired multiple rounds at law enforcement during the pursuit, the news release said.

The suspect crash at around 6 p.m. about 5 miles east of Salina, at the intersection of Whitmore and Country Club roads. As the suspect got out of the vehicle with a handgun, a deputy and officer shot at the suspect, police said.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting, police said, and not futher information will be released at this time.