A Kansas sheriff may get ‘tased’ during high school basketball game as K-9 fundraiser

A northwest Kansas sheriff has agreed to be shocked with a Taser if a fundraising goal for a new police dog is met in a week.

If $7,600 is raised by Monday, Feb. 11, Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver will be shocked with a Taser during a high school basketball game, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post. The department is raising the money for equipment and other support for Dak, a new K-9.

The money will go toward food, veterinary services, kennels and equipment for the patrol vehicle, including a cage, temperature sensor system and a door release system, a GoFundMe page states.

The sheriff will be shocked with a Taser for five seconds — referred to in the Facebook post as taking “the ride” — if the goal is reached. It would happen during halftime of the Hoxie Lady Indians varsity basketball game on Monday. The department plans to put a live video on Facebook if the shocking takes place. Dak and Deputy Babcock will be there, too.

In addition to the GoFundMe, donations can be mailed to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Department at P.O. Box 899 Hoxie, KS 67740.