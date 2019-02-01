Father and son found dead a half-mile apart at rural Kansas farm shooting, KBI says

Law enforcement is investigating the Friday shooting deaths of a father and son in northwest Kansas, officials said.

A 911 caller told Rawlins County Dispatch at around 2:10 p.m. that a family member had been shot on a farm property in rural Rawlins County, near the Thomas County line, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Emergency crews went to a farm house in the 34000 block of County Road B, near Rexford.

Gary E. Withers, 74, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound, the KBI said. About a half of a mile away from the farm house, sheriff’s deputies found Daniel “Danny” E. Withers, 41, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Autopsies will be performed.

Gary Withers owned the farm property, the KBI said.

The Rawlins County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI are investigating the case. Law enforcement does not think there is a public threat related to the incident, the release said.