Man dies after he was shot by Wichita police officers during attempted arrest, cops say

January 14, 2019 04:49 PM

A person has been shot in the head north of downtown Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said. Initial reports of the shooting over a police scanner were broadcast shortly after 1 p.m near Ninth and Main.
A man has died after he was shot by Wichita police officers as he tried to hit them with a vehicle, officials said.

Police on Monday identified the man shot by the officers as Geoffrey Morris, 29, of Wichita. He died of his injuries on Saturday, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

The shooting happened on Thursday when officers attempted to arrest Morris in the parking lot of the Sedgwick County Corrections Office, 905 N. Main, police said.

Morris’ death is the first homicide of 2019, police said.

The 2018 homicide rate was higher than previous years, in part due to an increase in justified homicides.

