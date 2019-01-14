Man dies after he was shot by Wichita police officers during attempted arrest, cops say

A man has died after he was shot by Wichita police officers as he tried to hit them with a vehicle, officials said.

Police on Monday identified the man shot by the officers as Geoffrey Morris, 29, of Wichita. He died of his injuries on Saturday, Officer Charley Davidson said in a news release.

The shooting happened on Thursday when officers attempted to arrest Morris in the parking lot of the Sedgwick County Corrections Office, 905 N. Main, police said.

Morris’ death is the first homicide of 2019, police said.

The 2018 homicide rate was higher than previous years, in part due to an increase in justified homicides.