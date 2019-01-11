Wichita police outline criminal past of man who was shot, release photos from before the shooting

Two Wichita police officers fired their weapons at the man who was shot Thursday, police said.

It happened just after 1 p.m. Thursday at the Sedgwick County probation office, 905 N. Main. A Wichita police officer and a Kansas Department of Corrections Officer were trying arrest the man for multiple warrants, police said at a Friday news conference.

When police started shouting commands at him, he put his small red car in reverse and crashed into the Corrections Officer’s Dodge Durango, which had apparently pulled in behind him.

The man then drove forward, hitting a sign and pillar and then smashing into a building across the street.





Between the time he hit the Durango and crashed into the building, police say he drove at a Wichita police officer, who opened fire.

The shooting happened within one minute of police making contact with the man, police said.

No officers were injured by the 29-year-old man, who police would not identify on Friday. One Wichita police officer cut his arm on a broken window while pulling the man from his car after the shooting, police said.





But the officers were “fearful,” Wichita police Deputy Chief Troy Livingston said. One officer thought his partner had been hit by the car when he fired. The other thought his partner was about to be hit, he said.

Wichita police have a video of the incident, Livingston said. At Friday’s news conference, police released three frames from the video that appear to show the red Ford Focus in a parking spot outside the probation office. There are cars on either side. A Corrections Officer’s vehicle is behind it. Another frame shows a Wichita police officer near the driver’s side of the vehicle, within feet. Police say the red car hit a vehicle before pulling forward, over a parking block.

Police didn’t say exactly when the officers fired at the man in the red car. It traveled across Main Street before crashing into a business at 906 N. Main.

Livingston said the officers were close to the car when they fired.

Witnesses said they heard several shots and one witness heard someone yell, “Freeze” around the time shots were fired.

“Obviously this is a tragic situation nobody wants to encounter,” Livingston said. “But it does demonstrate how quickly things can escalate and what our officers deal with on a daily basis.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with all of those affected, including the family of the suspect,” he said.

Police did not identify the man who was shot, but spent much of the news conference giving the his criminal past.

The man had two warrants out of Sedgwick County, one for three counts of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and another for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He also had traffic warrants out of Newton and Wichita, Livingston said.

Officers had made multiple attempts to have the man turn himself in peacefully, Livingston said. They tracked him down to the probation office because his girlfriend had an appointment there at that time.

She was a passenger in his car, but had gone into the probation office before officers approached, Livingston said.

Livingston said it was the man’s history of violent crimes that led officers to think he was “armed and dangerous” when they approached him in the parking lot Thursday, Livingston said.

The Wichita police officers had their guns drawn as they approached the red car, Livingston said.

The 28-year-old man was in critical condition at a local hospital Friday morning, Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson said.