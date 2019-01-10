One person shot in the head in ‘officer-involved’ shooting north of downtown Wichita

A person has been shot in the head north of downtown Wichita, a Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor said.
Initial reports of the shooting over a police scanner shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday said the shooting involved a police officer and no officers were harmed near 9th and Main.
A portion of Main Street, just south of 9th Street, is blocked off with police cars. Crime scene tape encircles a large portion of Main and an adjacent parking lot, which appears to be the Sedgwick County Division of Corrections Adult Field Services.
Several fire trucks sit in the middle of the street. An ambulance left the scene just before 1:30 p.m.
This is a developing story and more information will be updated as details become available.
