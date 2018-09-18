Driver charged in crash that broke Sedgwick County sheriff deputy’s leg, officials say

The driver who crashed into a sheriff’s office patrol vehicle — breaking a deputy’s leg — has been charged with aggravated battery while DUI, officials said.

The driver was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery while DUI, Sedgwick County sheriff’s Lt. Tim Myers said in a release. A warrant for his arrest is pending. The driver was not identified.

Deputy Wohler was conducting a traffic stop near 10500 E. Harry in east Wichita on April 28 when just before midnight a car crashed into his patrol vehicle, Myers said. The vehicle then struck the deputy, who was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Wohler was taken to a hospital with a broken leg, Myers said. The car’s driver had minor injuries. A civilian with the Citizens Police Academy was a passenger in the patrol car and sustained a concussion from the impact.

