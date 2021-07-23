EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher resigns; Sedgwick County to pay him $85,000

EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher resigned on Friday and Sedgwick County has agreed to pay him $85,177.85.

Gallagher was also the county’s medical director. The $85,177.85 payment is the equivalent of 4 1/2 months salary.

County Manager Tom Stolz placed Gallagher on paid administrative leave Monday and removed him from his positions on Wednesday following a Wichita Eagle investigative series into response times and an EMS staff revolt.

Since Gallagher’s promotion two years ago, 92 employees have left the roughly 200-person department, causing ambulance shutdowns and dangerously slow response times. This year, Sedgwick County EMS reached fewer than one in three patients within 9 minutes — a national standard for EMS response.

Gallagher started as Sedgwick County’s medical director in 2015 after coming from the same position at a private ambulance service in Winona, Minnesota — a town of around 27,000 people.

Stolz promoted him in 2019 — against the wishes of a petition signed by more than 100 EMS employees — as part of a move to consolidate the Office of the Medical Director and Emergency Medical Services, making Sedgwick County EMS one of five physician-led departments in the nation.

Gallagher signed a 5-year, $1.1 million contract in December 2019.

Calls for Gallagher’s removal came in April following Eagle reporting on his handling of a 2019 case involving a 31-year-old patient who had apparently shot himself in the head. The patient was five minutes away from the nearest hospital, but Gallagher refused to transport him for five hours, even though the man continued breathing and had a pulse.

On Wednesday, Stolz announced sweeping changes to the department, rolling back the 2019 merger. The medical director and EMS operations will be separated, with a new director for each hired through a competitive search. The county would also create an EMS Citizens Advisory Board to improve transparency and add oversight of the department.