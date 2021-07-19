Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher placed on paid administrative leave

Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher was placed on paid administrative leave Monday following a Wichita Eagle investigation into slow response times and a staffing shortage in the department, as employees complain about his leadership style.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell has been pushing for Gallagher to be placed on administrative leave as a private law firm completes an audit of EMS leadership and protocols but said the decision had to be made by County Manager Tom Stolz, who placed Gallagher on leave effective Monday.

“This is obviously a fairly significant move, and I think our management is realizing change absolutely must happen,” Howell said in a phone interview. He said he didn’t hear about the decision until the county sent out a news release announcing it Monday evening and he expects to learn more from the county manager in next couple of days.

Paul Misasi, deputy director of EMS operations, and Bill Robben, EMS colonel, “will be managing the EMS department,” a news release from the county said.

“This continues to be a personnel matter and no further information will be disclosed at this time,” the release said.

