Kellogg, I-235 road closures delayed for a week

The interchange construction project slated to close portions of Kellogg and I-235 over the weekend has been delayed.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said in a tweet Wednesday that the contractor on the project is postponing the work until next weekend, Oct. 12-15, because of the weather forecast. The project had been scheduled to close all lanes of Kellogg under I-235 and all lanes of I-235 over Kellogg from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The weekend forecast calls for thunderstorms.

Contractor on I-235/US 54 Interchange project says weather forecast forces delay of interchange closure to NEXT weekend -- not this Friday - Sunday. #icttraffic — WichitaKDOT (@WichitaKDOT) October 3, 2018

Construction crews are planning to replace the bridge approaches over the Wichita-Valley Center Floodway, remove bridge construction forms from the flyover ramp, finish asphalt pavement overlays and complete other work.

When the work gets underway, drivers will be rerouted onto a variety of side streets, which will add about three miles and some stoplights to their commutes.

KDOT spokesman Tom Hein told The Eagle earlier this week that the construction won’t cause “a painful detour” but “you don’t want to be in a hurry” during the closures.

For more information on work on Wichita-area highways, visit www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.