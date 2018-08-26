It looks like a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is going to open next to the Cracker Barrel that’s under construction near Kellogg and Ridge Road.
It looks like a Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is going to open next to the Cracker Barrel that’s under construction near Kellogg and Ridge Road. Courtesy photo
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is opening where everyone thought it would

By Carrie Rengers

crengers@wichitaeagle.com

August 26, 2018 06:30 PM

Just like the Dave & Buster’s confirmation this week, mark this one in the category of things we already knew. Now, though, there’s proof.

It was years ago when talk of a west-side Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen started.

Then last month, a spokeswoman with Orlando-based parent company Darden Restaurants confirmed it would open a west-side site, though she wouldn’t say where.

The company still isn’t sharing specifics, but a couple of Wichitans have shared bid reports that show the chain is going to open near Kellogg and Ridge Road.

The reports aren’t more specific, but a logical assumption — not to mention some people involved are talking about it — is that Cheddar’s will be on the vacant lot next to where a new Cracker Barrel is opening where the Palace West Theatre used to be.

Contractors have to submit bids by next week for work on a freestanding new building that’s scheduled to start Oct. 15 and finish near the end of February.

We’ll let you know more as soon as the company is ready to talk.

Construction crews demolish the Palace West theater. April 8, 2018, was Warren Palace 8 Theatre's last day in operation.

You have to hear this Cracker Barrel waiter's voice. Akeem Wilson keeps his regulars coming back for more at the restaurant chain's location in Shiloh.

Contributing: Denise Neil of The Eagle
Reach Carrie Rengers at 316-268-6340 or crengers@wichitaeagle.com.

