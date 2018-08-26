Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is opening where everyone thought it would

Just like the Dave & Buster’s confirmation this week, mark this one in the category of things we already knew. Now, though, there’s proof.
It was years ago when talk of a west-side Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen started.
Then last month, a spokeswoman with Orlando-based parent company Darden Restaurants confirmed it would open a west-side site, though she wouldn’t say where.
The company still isn’t sharing specifics, but a couple of Wichitans have shared bid reports that show the chain is going to open near Kellogg and Ridge Road.
The reports aren’t more specific, but a logical assumption — not to mention some people involved are talking about it — is that Cheddar’s will be on the vacant lot next to where a new Cracker Barrel is opening where the Palace West Theatre used to be.
Contractors have to submit bids by next week for work on a freestanding new building that’s scheduled to start Oct. 15 and finish near the end of February.
We’ll let you know more as soon as the company is ready to talk.
