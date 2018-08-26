Dave & Buster’s submits landscape plans to Wichita

It should be safe to get excited about Dave & Buster’s now.
In June, Have You Heard? reported that Wichitans shouldn’t get too excited until there was more concrete proof but that it looked like the Dallas-based entertainment venue likely would be coming to Greenwich Place at K-96 and Greenwich.
Now, the company has submitted landscape plans to the city.
No one with the chain or the development could be reached for comment on Sunday.
It’s not clear yet what a potential timeline will be or what size Dave & Buster’s Wichita will get.
According to a June report from the company, 14 or 15 new Dave & Buster’s sites will open in fiscal 2018.
Two of them will be the chain’s large-format model, two will be smaller models and two will be the company’s smallest model, a 17,000-square-foot format. All of them feature food, drinks and video arcade games.
The company has 115 stores in 38 states and Canada and Puerto Rico, and five Dave & Buster’s sites are now under construction.
The smaller-format stores are for markets similar in size to Wichita, but it’s not certain that that’s what will open here.
Look for more details as soon as they’re available.
