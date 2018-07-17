It’s confirmed: Wichita is getting a second Cheddar’s restaurant

This time, the rumor is true.

Wichita is getting a second Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and it will open on the west side.

The only problem is that the corporate office isn’t saying where — or when — the new Cheddar’s will open.

“We’re thrilled to share that we will be opening a new location for Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in West Wichita and look forward to serving the community,” said Brittany Baron, a public relations manager for Cheddar’s parent company, Darden, in an e-mail. “I’m happy to keep you posted when we are able to share additional details, such as timing.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Rumors have been swirling for some time that Cheddar’s would be opening a second Wichita location, and many have been speculating about where.





Wichita currently has one Cheddar’s, and it’s always busy. It operates at 11711 E. 13th St. in front of the east-side Warren.

Cheddar’s, a chain based in Texas, has more than 150 restaurants in 28 states. It’s known for its expansive, affordable menu — and for its honey croissants.

I’ll let you know as soon as I have more information.