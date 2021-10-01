River Festival

2021 Eagle Medallion Hunt: Clue 5

Eagle staff

Day 5 clue

It’s the last day of our medallion excursion.

Most around here think it’s a big diversion.

The name’s not quite right, there’s an adjective assist.

You’ll see a name rightly honored and one most resist.

