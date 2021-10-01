River Festival
2021 Eagle Medallion Hunt: Clue 5
Day 5 clue
It’s the last day of our medallion excursion.
Most around here think it’s a big diversion.
The name’s not quite right, there’s an adjective assist.
You’ll see a name rightly honored and one most resist.
