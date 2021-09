Day 2 clue

Leaves of three, you should let it be.

Leaves of four, you’re close to the score.

An attachment you could say these do lack.

Think of it as the proverbial haystack.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Previous clues and more

2021 Eagle Medallion Hunt: Clue 1

Eagle Medallion Hunt: The rules and how to play

Wichita Riverfest official site

Eagle coverage of 2021 Wichita River Festival