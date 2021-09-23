Eagle Medallion Hunt 2021: The rules and how to play

Eagle medallion

HOW TO PLAY: THE BASICS

The Medallion will be hidden in a location in Sedgwick County.

The Eagle Medallion Hunt® contest participant who locates the disk by October 1 at midnight and returns it to The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS by 3 p.m. October 4 is the potential winner of the Grand Prize, $1,000 (one thousand dollars) (winner subject to verification of eligibility).

Potential winner must be present to win Grand Prize at The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202, at a date and time to be determined, to claim the prize.

No Medallion Hunt clues, nor the hiding place, require entry onto private property.

A new Medallion Hunt clue will be published on Kansas.com each day about 7 a.m., beginning Monday, September 27, and ending with the final clue on Friday, October 1, unless the Medallion is found before then.





The contest ends at midnight on October 1, 2021.





The hunter who recovers the Medallion should call 316-268-6200 and leave a detailed description of where the Medallion was found as well as contact information during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.





The Medallion must be returned to The Eagle by 3 p.m. on Monday, October 4, or the Grand Prize will be forfeited.





Copies of the clues will be posted for viewing near the front door of The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202 each day.

The contest ends when the Medallion is found.





The contest status will be updated daily on Kansas.com; on Facebook (www.facebook.com/wichitaeagle); and on Twitter (@kansasdotcom).

The person returning the Medallion to The Wichita Eagle must provide a valid U.S. federal- or state-issued ID.

Be safe and play nice! Participants who engage in any unsportsmanlike, disruptive or abusive behavior will be disqualified, at our discretion.

Anyone who damages, destroys or trespasses on public or private property will be disqualified from the contest. Participants must obey opening and closing hours of public parks.

ELIGIBILITY:

Participants must be at least 18 years old as of September 27, 2021, and have a valid U.S. federal- or state-issued ID to be eligible to win the Grand Prize.

Participants must be legal residents of the state of Kansas.

Employees and their immediate family members of The Wichita Eagle, the McClatchy Company, and Wichita Festivals Inc., and board members of Wichita Festivals Inc. and their immediate family, are not eligible to participate.

The Eagle Medallion Hunt® Contest Official Rules

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

ELIGIBILITY. THE EAGLE MEDALLION HUNT® Contest (“The Contest”) is open to legal residents of the state of Kansas who are eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the start of the Contest, who have a valid U.S. federal- or state-issued ID and who can be physically present in Sedgwick County, KS, during the Contest Period (“Contestants”). In addition, the Potential Winner must be physically present at The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202, at a date and time to be determined to claim the Grand Prize, $1,000 (“Prize”). The Contest is void outside of Kansas and where restricted or prohibited by law. The Contest is sponsored by The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202 (“Sponsor”). Employees, officers, directors, agents, representatives of Sponsor, Promoter, the McClatchy Company, their licensors and prize suppliers, the legal, promotion and advertising agencies of any aforementioned entities, and the foregoing entities’ respective parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates (collectively, the “Contest Entities”) and their immediate family members (defined as spouse, mother, father, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, grandparents and in-laws, regardless of where they live) and members of their households (whether or not related) are not eligible. Employees and board members of Wichita Festivals Inc. and their immediate family members are not eligible. The Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.







THE CONTEST PERIOD. The Contest begins at 7 a.m. Central Time (CT) on September 27, 2021, and ends when the Medallion is submitted as provided in these Rules or at midnight CT on October 1, 2021, whichever comes first.

HOW TO ENTER. A disk-shaped medallion (“Medallion”) will be hidden in an actual location in Sedgwick County, KS, by 7 a.m. CT on September 27, 2021. The Contestant who locates the Medallion by midnight on October 1, 2021, using the clues published daily by The Wichita Eagle, and returns it to The Wichita Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS, by 3 PM CT on October 4, 2021 , will be deemed the Potential Winner. The hunter who recovers the Medallion should call 316-268-6200 and leave a detailed description of where the Medallion was found as well as contact information during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A Medallion Hunt official will certify the winning entry. The Medallion may not be transferred, duplicated, auctioned, shared or sold.

Here is how to play:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

STEP 1: REVIEW THE DAILY CLUES ONLINE. Daily clues will be published on Kansas.com beginning Monday, September 27, and ending with the final clue on Friday, October 1, unless the Medallion is found before then.

Clues will yield the best answers if Contestants visit various sites described and gather information sought in the clues. Participants are urged to use safety precautions when visiting sites for clues. Clues may require participants to walk unpaved terrain at their own risk. All sites described will be on public property. No clues – or the Medallion hiding place – require any digging or dismantling of any property, or entry onto private property. Anyone who damages, destroys or trespasses on public or private property will be disqualified from the Contest.

It is the Contestant’s responsibility to ensure compliance in all respects with these Official Rules. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual who tampers with the prize claim process or the operation of the Contest in any way, in Sponsor’s sole discretion; acts in violation of these Official Rules; or acts in an unsportsmanlike, abusive, deceptive, obscene, offensive, unsafe, harmful or disruptive manner, or with the intent to disrupt or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest, or to annoy, abuse, threaten, hurt, deceive, or harass any other person. Contestants shall not engage in any illegal or unlawful act in connection with participating in the Contest, solving clues or looking for the Medallion, including without limitation, violation of any third-party right, entering private property, vandalism, inappropriate behavior, or use of harmful or illegal substances. Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law.

STEP 2: BRING THE MEDALLION TO THE LOBBY OF THE NEWSPAPER. The one Contestant who locates the Medallion and returns it to The Eagle, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS by 3 p.m. CT on October 4, 2021, (according to Sponsor’s clock) will be deemed the Potential Winner. Contestant must physically hand the Medallion to Sponsor’s Eagle Medallion Hunt® official to be eligible to win. The Eagle Medallion Hunt® official will certify the Medallion and verify the winning entry. No other person is authorized to verify or confirm Potential Winner.

Only the individual Contestant who brings the Medallion shall be deemed the Potential Winner; no other person(s) accompanying Potential Winner (including without limitation any alleged team members, relatives, friends and other Contestants) or anyone else claiming that he/she has helped in locating the Medallion or found its location shall be eligible to win or share the Prize. If two or more Contestants are holding and/or handing over the Medallion simultaneously or being disruptive in any way, all such Contestants may be disqualified, in Sponsor’s discretion. Prize claims are subject to verification by Sponsor or Sponsor’s representatives, whose decisions are final in all matters relating to selection of Potential Winner and the Contest.

WINNER SELECTION/ELIGIBILITY AND RELEASE FORMS. The Potential Winner will be provided with an affidavit of eligibility / liability / publicity release, and, if necessary, a Tax Acceptance Form (“Release”). Unless restricted by law, Potential Winner will be required to complete and return the Release before being awarded the prize. The Release will include permission by the Potential Winner to allow Sponsor to use Potential Winner’s name, photograph, likeness, voice, biographical information and city and state address, for marketing and promotional purposes in any media, throughout the world, without any compensation or prior review unless specifically prohibited by law. Potential Winner’s image, name and hometown may be published in Sponsor’s publications and websites (including Facebook and Twitter pages) and affiliated publications and websites. Should Potential Winner be unwilling or otherwise unable to provide such permissions and/or releases or otherwise cannot accept or receive the Prize for any reason, the Prize shall be forfeited. All potential prize winners must provide Sponsor with all signatures on required paperwork and return all documents in a timely manner as required pursuant to these Official Rules to be eligible to receive the Prize. Contestants may not resell, assign or transfer any of their rights in their Submissions under these Official Rules.

PRIZE. If eligible under these Official Rules, one (1) Potential Winner will receive $1,000 (one thousand dollars).

Sales tax, as well as any other costs involved in claiming or owning the Prize, is the sole responsibility of the Potential Winner. All federal, state and local taxes and other expenses in connection with the prize not expressly described herein as being awarded are the sole responsibility of the Potential Winner. All activities related to the Prize are at the Potential Winner’s own risk and subject to whatever restrictions are imposed by the entities that govern such activities. In the event of noncompliance with the foregoing requirements or if Potential Winner is not able to accept or take possession of the Prize for any reason within 90 days of October 4, 2021, prize will be forfeited. Contest Entities are not responsible for any additional expenses, omissions, delays or acts of any government or authority. In the event that no one finds or returns the Medallion by the end of the Contest Period as provided in these Rules, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to not award the Prize.

CONDITIONS. Contest is subject to these Official Rules. By participating, Contestants agree: (i) to be bound by these complete Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and the judges which shall be final and binding; and (ii) to waive any right to claim ambiguity in the Contest or these Official Rules, except where prohibited by law. By accepting a prize, Potential Winner agrees to release Contest Entities, including their subsidiary and affiliated entities together with their directors, employees, officers, licensees, licensors and agents, and advertising and promotion entities and any person or entity associated with the production, judging, or administration of the Contest (collectively, the “Releasees”) from any and all liability, loss or damage arising from or in connection with awarding, receipt and/or use or misuse of prize or participation in any prize-related activities, including but not limited to those related to accidents, physical injury, defamation, portrayal in a false light or privacy rights. Contest Entities shall not be liable for: (i) telephone system, telephone or computer hardware, software or other technical or computer malfunctions, lost connections, disconnections, delays or transmission errors; (ii) data corruption, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to or alteration of entry or other materials; (iii) any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death caused by the prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of a prize, or from participation in the Contest; or (iv) any printing, typographical, administrative or technological errors in any materials associated with the Contest. Sponsor disclaims any liability for damage to any computer system resulting from participating in, or accessing or downloading information in connection with this Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or suspend the Contest, in its sole discretion, due to circumstances beyond its control, including natural disasters.

The winning of the Prize is a taxable event. Taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of Potential Winner, and contestants may be issued an IRS Form 1099 for the value of any awarded prize. The internal laws of the State of Kansas will govern disputes regarding these Official Rules and/or this Contest.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, modify or suspend the Contest should a virus, bug, computer problem, unauthorized intervention or other causes beyond Sponsor’s control, corrupt the administration, security or proper play of the Contest. Sponsor may prohibit a contestant from participating in the Contest if, in its sole discretion, it determines such Contestant is attempting to undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest in any way by cheating, hacking, deception, or any other unfair playing practices of intending to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other players or Sponsor representatives. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE CONTEST MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN THE CONTEST. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK REMEDIES AND DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEY FEES) TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

WAIVER OF JURY TRIAL. Except as prohibited by applicable law and as a condition of participating in this Contest, each contestant hereby irrevocably and perpetually waives any right she/he may have to a trial by jury in respect of any litigation directly or indirectly arising out of, under or in connection with this contest, any document or agreement entered into in connection herewith, any prize available in connection herewith, and any of the transactions contemplated hereby or thereby.

PRIVACY. All personal information collected by Sponsor will be used for administration of the Contest and in accordance with Sponsor’s privacy policy. Sponsor uses reasonable commercial efforts to comply with Federal CAN-SPAM guidelines. Please refer to Sponsor’s privacy policy located at http://www.kansas.com/privacy-policy/ for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

WINNERS LIST. For a copy of the winner’s name, send your request in a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: The Eagle Medallion Hunt Contest, 330 N. Mead, Wichita, KS 67202. Request must be received by December 31, 2021.

© 2021 The McClatchy Company.

THE EAGLE MEDALLION HUNT is a registered trademark of The Wichita Eagle and Beacon Publishing Company, Inc.