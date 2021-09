Day 1 clue

To all the hunters this clue does now reach:

It’s time once again to enter the breach.

Follow the rules; keep your heads down.

Those who don’t will be left with a frown.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More

Eagle Medallion Hunt: The rules and how to play

Wichita Riverfest official site

Eagle coverage of 2021 Wichita River Festival