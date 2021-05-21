New restaurant taking over former Jezebel’s space, which briefly held a barbecue buffet

The giant former Jezebel’s building at 4520 E. 47th. St. South, which two years ago was briefly home to a barbecue buffet restaurant, is about to get a new tenant.

Maisam Sakhi, who five years ago opened Green Olive in the space adjacent to the former Macro’s Cantina spot (now Sam’s Southern Eatery) at 6600 W. Central, just closed that restaurant and is preparing to move into the bigger space. He hopes to have the move complete sometime in June.

Troy Farha of NAIMartens brokered the deal.

The owners of Green Olive have closed their west Wichita restaurant and are moving it to a new spot. File photo

Sakhi said he will call the new restaurant Green Olive Family BBQ, and it will serve all the Mediterranean specialties his customers have come to know at his west-side restaurant — like shawarma, hummus and Mediterranean pizza — but will also have barbecue on the menu. He’s hoping to draw customers from nearby Spirit AeroSystems.

Sakhi, a onetime cook for Piccadilly Grill, said he wanted a bigger restaurant and liked the building, which has 6,250 square feet. In the summer of 2019, Eric King and some partners opened The Barbe-Q-Pit in the space, gutting it and performing an extensive remodel that removed all traces of the gentlemen’s club that operated there until 2015.

But that restaurant closed after less than a month, and King and his investor, Ron Bowens, sued each other. The Barbe-Q-Pit never reopened, and the space has remained empty.

I’ll keep you posted on an opening date for Sakhi’s new restaurant.