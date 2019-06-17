New Wichita restaurant, complete with barbecue buffet, opens today in old Jezebel’s spot

Building with a unique history is home to new BBQ restaurant Eric King and his Wife Nikki are opening The Barbe-Q-Pit in the former Jezebel's adult entertainment club location near 47th and Oliver. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eric King and his Wife Nikki are opening The Barbe-Q-Pit in the former Jezebel's adult entertainment club location near 47th and Oliver.

It’s opening day for The Barbe-Q-Pit, a new barbecue place by Wichita restaurant veteran Eric King and his wife, Nikki, in the former Jezebel’s building at 4520 E. 47th. St. South.

The restaurant will open at 10:30 a.m. today, and for its first week in business, it will serve just its barbecue buffet, which will be filled with all the standard meats like pulled pork and brisket plus smoke meatloaf, cheesy potatoes, potato salad and more.

In a week, the Kings will begin offering their dinner menu in the evenings but will keep the buffet at lunch. The expansive dinner menu is filled with barbecue items plus things like ribs, steak, seafood and burgers. You can see the dinner menu below.

The hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sundays, when the restaurant will serve brunch.

The interior of the new The Barbe-Q-Pit is all new, and the dining room is very big. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The couple has completely renovated the inside of the old Jezebel’s, the infamous adult entertainment club that closed after a 2015 sheriff’s investigation. It’s now bright and airy — and huge — with 6,250 square feet, all new finishes and seating for 215. It also has a full bar and lots of signature cocktails.

Because they live in Derby, the Kings said, they wanted to find a spot close to home and close to aircraft plants and McConnell Air Force Base, where they anticipate their lunch crowds will come from. The old Jezebel’s space felt like a good fit, they said, and they hope this is the frist of several Barbe-Q-Pit restaurants in Wichita.

Eric King is a veteran of the Ryan’s Steakhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse chains who helped Kassem Yassine open Delano’s Diner in 2017. Nikki also worked as a server at Delano’s Diner and had a job in the aircraft industry in Wichita.





For more information, call 316-522-7230.

The Barbe-Q-Pit dinner menu