Barbecue restaurant in former Jezebel’s already closed, but founders hope it’s temporary
Less than a month after it opened, the barbecue restaurant that took over the former Jezebel’s building in Wichita is closed — but its manager hopes that the closing is temporary.
On Monday, I reached Eric King, who along with an investor just opened The Barbe-Q-Pit at 4520 E. 47th. St. South. Opening day was June 17.
King confirmed that the restaurant is closed, and though he couldn’t share too many details, he said he was pursuing legal action to get it reopened. He hoped to be able to share more later.
King, a long time veteran of the restaurant industry, ran the restaurant along with his wife, Nikki, in the space, which had been completely renovated on the inside.
It served a barbecue lunch buffet and a big menu in the evening, and the Kings were hoping to draw crowds from the nearby aircraft plants and McConnell Air Force Base.
I’ll provide more details when the Kings are able to share them.
