Another Wichita restaurant will be closed until spring as COVID-19 hurts business

Just after my list of restaurants that closed in 2020 was published, I got an email from a reader.

What about Sam’s Southern Eatery?

The restaurant, which opened in January 2020 in the former Marco’s Cantina space at 6600 E. Central, is in fact closed — but it sounds like it’s temporary.

A sign posted on the door reads: “Due to COVID-19 situation, we were not getting enough business to keep on operating properly, so we are closed for Dec., Jan., Feb.”

Sam’s Southern Eatery at 6600 W. Central will be closed for a couple of months. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The sign indicates that the restaurant will reopen on March 1. I reached out to the owners to find out more but have not heard back.

The restaurant joins a couple of other Wichita eateries that have closed for the winter months. In early December, both Little Lion Cafe at 2721 E. Central and Sorrel’s Jamaican Food at 222 S. Commerce announced plans to shut down until spring.

Sam’s Southern Eatery is part of a chain that originated in Shreveport, Louisiana, and it serves catfish, shrimp, fried green tomatoes, Po’ Boy sandwiches, crab cakes and the like.