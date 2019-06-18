Dining With Denise Neil
‘Restaurant row’ at Kellogg and Ridge will soon add another eatery
Tour the new downtown Meddys
For the past five years, Wichita has watched as the stretch of Ridge Road between Maple and Kellogg has become crowded with restaurants.
Freddy’s. Panera. Twin Peaks. Wingstop. Cold Stone Creamery. Jimmy John’s. Rib Crib. Abeulo’s. Firehouse Subs. Chick-fil-A. And most recently Cracker Barrel and Cheddar’s.
Now another restaurant is claiming one of the few vacant spots left in the area. Before the end of the year, a new Meddys — Wichita’s fourth — will open on a piece of property that sits across the street from and behind the new Cracker Barrel and Cheddar’s restaurants.
Alex Harb, who has long wanted to open a west-side Meddys, said he was excited when he found that the lot was available.
“We’ve been getting requests to put a Meddys on the the west side, and Maple and Ridge is where I’ve been wanting to go,” he said.
Harb, who opened his third Meddys downtown at 120 S. Washington late last year, said that the west-side restaurant will look similar to the one downtown only it will have a much larger outdoor patio where he can have live music.
He opened the first Meddys at 7906 E. Harry in 2014 but closed it in March for a remodel that will make it look more like the downtown restaurant. It will reopen by the end of August, he said.
He opened the second Meddys at 21st and Greenwich in 2016 and remodeled it earlier this year, adding a bar.
He’s still planning to open a Meddys in Kansas City but is actively looking for a spot, he said, after a deal he was working on in the Crossroads district fell through.
Comments