An east-side Wichita restaurant will close for a few weeks to get a new look

Alex Harb just opened his fancy east-side Meddys restaurant in the fall of 2016, so it hasn’t even had time to get outdated.
But Harb loves the design and functionality of his new downtown Meddys, which opened in December at 120 S. Washington, that he wants the east-side restaurant to be just like it.
In a few weeks, he plans to close the restaurant at 21st and Greenwich for a remodel that should take two or three weeks, he said. The last day of business before he gets started will be Sunday, Feb. 3.
When the restaurant is finished, it will look identical to the downtown location and will have a new bar that serves craft cocktails.
“People really like it,” Harb said. “We’re getting a lot of good feedback about it, and we’re really enjoying doing it. So I want to do the same thing at our Greenwich location.”
The plans call for modifications to the ceiling and floors in the restaurant, and Harb has also ordered a new seating package that will require him to change the layout of the tables and chairs.
The bar will go where the soda station is now, he said.
“Pretty much by the time we are all said and done, it’s going to look like our downtown location,” he said. “The plan is to have the place look exactly like downtown.”
Harb said he wanted his east-side customers to have plenty of notice so they aren’t surprised when they show up on Feb. 4 and find the restaurant closed.
I’ll remind you about the remodel when the date arrives.
