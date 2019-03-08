A Wichita restaurant is closing for three months to get a major overhaul

Alex Harb built his new downtown Meddys at Douglas and Washington last year and loved the way it looked — so much that he recently closed and remodeled his east-side Meddys at 21st and Greenwich to look just like it.
He planned to just leave his restaurant at Harry and Rock — the first Meddys he opened back in September 2014 — how it was, with a less sophisticated look and the tables Harb constructed himself when he was first starting out.
The restaurant is still a popular lunch spot, and it regularly draws big crowds from nearby McConnell Air Force Base. Harb had decided it was fine how it was.
Then, it started nagging at him. And it kept nagging.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
As of today, the original Meddys at 7906 E. Harry is closed so that Harb can give it a major makeover that will make it look like his other two Wichita restaurants. He anticipates it will take three months and that he won’t have the restaurant reopened until June.
“We just have to keep the momentum going and pull the trigger on it,” Harb said.
Inside, he plans to add a craft cocktail bar and redo the ceilings and floors. Outside, he plans to add a Harry-facing patio and a fireplace. You can see what the finished product should look like in the attached rendering from LK Architecture.
I’ll let you know when the remodel is done. In the meantime, fans of Meddys on Harry can get their fixes at 120 S. Washington and 2300 N. Greenwich.
Comments