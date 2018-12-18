Five Mexican restaurants are opening or moving in Wichita starting this week

It’s going to be a Feliz Navidad in Wichita — at least for fans of Mexican food.
Five new Mexican restaurants are opening or moving around town during the next several weeks, and three of them open this week.
Here’s a rundown:
Alejandro’s Mexican Food, 2110 N. Maize Road: This fast-food Mexican restaurant, which is known for its breakfast burritos and has been operating at 1212 S. Rock Road for 15 years, is expanding this week. On Wednesday, Wichita’s second Alejandro’s will open in the spot at 2110 N. Maize Road that Tacos Lopez vacated in September after being open less than a year. The new restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily.
Los Compadres Mexican Grill East, 3213 N. Toben: The owners of Los Compadres at 3827 W. 13th Street are opening their second Wichita restaurant in the former Jerseys Grill and Bar space on Friday. The new restaurant, which will have more space and a more modern look than the original, will open at 6 p.m. on Friday for a special holiday dinner with live music (Reservations are recommended by calling 316-558-8848. After that, its hours will be the same as the hours at the original: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Adios Nachoria, inside Wave at 650 E. Second: A nachoria is to nachos what a pizzeria is to pizza. And on Friday, Wichita will get its first nachoria. It will open inside the Wave venue at Second and St. Francis. In addition to big plates of nachos, the eatery will also feature tacos, tortas, smothered burritos, elote and more. The restaurant, a partnership between R Coffee House owner Angelo Rodriguez and Wave co-founder Adam Hartke, will serve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’ll stay open later during events.
Puerto Vallarta Mexican Restaurant, 602 N. Tyler Road: The former Charlie’s Pizza Taco space near Central and Tyler, which was home to Pedro’s Express for about five minutes earlier this year, is about to get a new tenant. First-time restaurateur Pedro Guevara plans to open Puerto Vallarta in the space, and it should be ready to go at the beginning of January, he said. Guevara, who has worked as a chef in Wichita restaurants like YaYa’s Eurobistro and Jerseys Grill and Bar, said that although he plans to have a drive through, his restaurant won’t serve “fast” Mexican food. Inside, there will be table side service and a menu full of made-from-scratch Mexican dishes. He said he’ll open for lunch and dinner and will serve bottled beer and micheladas. I’ll let you know when he’s settled on an opening date.
El Viejito Mexican Restaurant, 4722 S. Broadway: This Mexican restaurant is making a move. It first opened in the tiny China Express space at 5518 W. Central in February, but by November, it had closed. Now, the owners say they are moving it to the former La Fiesta space at 4722 S. Broadway. Owners say they’re not sure when exactly they’ll open but promise to give a two-week warning.
