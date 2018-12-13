You’ve heard of a taqueria. Now Wichita is getting a ‘nachoria’

This is nacho average restaurant idea.
In about a week, a new eatery will open inside Wave, an entertainment and concert venue that opened in October at 650 E. Second, at the corner of Second and St. Francis.
Its focus will be big, beautiful plates of nachos, so the owners have given it a name that’s extra fun to say: Adios Nachoria. It will open on Dec. 21.
The new eatery is a partnership between Wave co-owner Adam Hartke and Angelo Rodriguez, the owner of Riverside’s popular R Coffee House. Hartke said he approached Rodriguez about coming up with a food concept for the venue, which hosts special events and concerts but which is also open during the day for lunch and dinner.
Since it opened, Wave has been serving barbecue made by B&C Barbecue, and it frequently has food trucks serving there. But Hartke said he wanted to give people another reason to think of the venue as a dining destination.
Rodriguez suggested the nachoria, a play on the words “taqueria” and “pizzeria.”
“I immediatly was like, ‘That’s a great word. That’s genuius. Let’s do that,’” Harke said.
Rodriguez said he collaborated with his chef brother Gerard to come up with a concept for the eatery. They wanted to design a menu of dishes that could be eaten while people were walking around enjoying a show.
The offerings will include more than just nachos. Rodriguez said the nachoria will also serve tacos, tortas, smothered burritos, elote and more. He said the dishes will be made with some unique cheeses and sauces and will features pork, shredded barbacoa, green chili chicken and more.
Gerard Rodriguez and local restaurant mainstay Julian Langston, best known recently for making the Neapolitan pizzas at Piatto, will run the restaurant. People will order at the bar at Wave and then will have their food delived to their tables.
Starting on Dec. 21, Adios Nachoria will serve from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. It’ll stay open later during events.
