Two west-side Wichita restaurants have just closed within a week of each other

Two west-side Wichita restaurants both closed within a week of each other — and both had been open less than a year.

Coincidentally, both served fast Mexican food.

One is the Tacos Lopez at 2110 N. Maize Road, which had its last day on Friday. Maria Pinales, who owns the 15-year-old Tacos Lopez at 795. N. West St., had just opened the Maize Road location in late December.

The restaurant, which had a drive-though and sold Mexican fast food, was on the end of the strip center that also has AAA and where rolled ice cream shop Freezing Roll closed in late June.

Earlier last week, another locally owned Mexican fast food restaurant also closed not far away, at 602 N. Tyler. The restaurant, an offshoot of Lalo’s Express, was opened by Pedro Limon in late June in the former Charlie’s Pizza Taco space.





This week, the signage has all been removed from the shop, which is locked up tight. A Lalo’s Express employee confirmed that Pedro’s Express had closed.

Never fear, west-siders. Both locations of Rene’s, which offers a similar menu to both of the just-closed restaurants, are still up and running at 677 N. Eisenhower and at at 9310 W. Central. And there’s also Ricardo’s Mexican Food at 503 N. West St.