The Wienermobile is in Wichita, and it’s making the rounds

Let’s be frank: You’re likely to see a giant wiener driving down the road in Wichita over the next few days.

The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in town, and between now and Sept. 16, it’ll be stopping to meet its fans at various spots.

Its first official stops will be Saturday and Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base, where the big air show will be happening. After that, it’ll take a tour of local Dillons stores — and even make a stop at the Kansas State Fair. You can find the schedule below.

People who visit will be invited to snap pictures with the giant rolling hot dog, participate in a hot dog toss game and pick up a Wiener Whistle.

Take it from someone who has experience not only with the Wienermobile but also with the Planters NUTmobile: There’s nothing quite like sidling up to a motorized meal.

Wienermobile schedule

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McConnell Air Force Base Commissary

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McConnell Air Force Base Commissary

Monday: 1 to 4 p.m. at Dillons, 10222 W. 21st Street

Sept. 13: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dillons, 474 S. Broadway

Sept. 13: 2 to 5 p.m., Dillons, 5500 E. Harry

Sept. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillons, 1015 W. Central

Sept. 14: 2 to 5 p.m., Dillons, 3707 N. Woodlawn

Sept. 15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Kansas State Fair

Sept. 16: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dillons, 3200 Plaza East Drive, Hutchinson