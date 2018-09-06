‘How can you not fall in love with the giant, hotdog-shaped, vehicle’

Rosie Hutchison of Kansas City is one of two 'hotdoggers' driving the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile around the Midwest.
The Wienermobile is in Wichita, and it’s making the rounds

By Denise Neil

September 06, 2018 10:59 AM

Let’s be frank: You’re likely to see a giant wiener driving down the road in Wichita over the next few days.

The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is back in town, and between now and Sept. 16, it’ll be stopping to meet its fans at various spots.

Its first official stops will be Saturday and Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base, where the big air show will be happening. After that, it’ll take a tour of local Dillons stores — and even make a stop at the Kansas State Fair. You can find the schedule below.

People who visit will be invited to snap pictures with the giant rolling hot dog, participate in a hot dog toss game and pick up a Wiener Whistle.

Take it from someone who has experience not only with the Wienermobile but also with the Planters NUTmobile: There’s nothing quite like sidling up to a motorized meal.

Wienermobile schedule

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McConnell Air Force Base Commissary

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McConnell Air Force Base Commissary

Monday: 1 to 4 p.m. at Dillons, 10222 W. 21st Street

Sept. 13: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dillons, 474 S. Broadway

Sept. 13: 2 to 5 p.m., Dillons, 5500 E. Harry

Sept. 14: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dillons, 1015 W. Central

Sept. 14: 2 to 5 p.m., Dillons, 3707 N. Woodlawn

Sept. 15: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Kansas State Fair

Sept. 16: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dillons, 3200 Plaza East Drive, Hutchinson

