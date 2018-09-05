McConnell will have a ‘jam-packed ramp’ for air show

McConnell Air Force Base is gearing up for its first air show since 2012. Featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, eight different aerobatic performers and teams, and fly-bys from an A-10 Warthog, KC-135 tanker and C-17 Globemaster.
McConnell Air Force Base is gearing up for its first air show since 2012. Featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds, eight different aerobatic performers and teams, and fly-bys from an A-10 Warthog, KC-135 tanker and C-17 Globemaster.
Here’s what to know about McConnell’s air show this weekend

By Matt Riedl

September 05, 2018 03:46 PM

For the first time in six years, McConnell Air Force Base will open its gates to the general public this weekend for an air show.

The air show is your chance to see all sorts of military planes up close and personal, as well as see performances by the Air Force Thunderbirds and eight different aerobatic performers and teams.

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds refuel over Kansas with help from tankers based at Wichita's McConnell Air Force Base. The Thunderbirds will return to McConnell for an air show in September.

There will also be fly-bys from an A-10 Warthog, a KC-135 tanker (McConnell’s bread-and-butter) and a C-17 Globemaster.

Plenty of planes will be available for public viewing as well, include “Doc,” a B-52 bomber, a B-2 Stealth Bomber, two F-16 jets, and more.

McConnell has said to expect a “jam-packed ramp” for the air show this weekend.

There will also be concessions stands throughout the grounds, a “kid zone” and a STEM-themed area filled with local exhibitors inside.

The best part: It’s all free.

Here’s what you need to go to the Frontiers in Flight air show this weekend:

When is it?

The air show will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at McConnell Air Force Base, south of Pawnee on Rock Road.

Where do I park?

There will be free parking available at the Textron Aviation Pawnee campus and near Spirit AeroSystems and Air Capital Flight Line.

Textron’s Pawnee location will serve as primary parking for the show that base officials expect to see daily attendance of between 60,000 and 75,000 people. Entrances to the Pawnee parking will be available along Pawnee as well as at two spots on the west side of Rock Road just south of the Pawnee intersection.

McConnell officials said to expect a 10- to 20-minute walk from that parking location to the show’s entrance, where visitors will pass through a security gate.

The secondary parking site — which also will serve as the only site for handicapped parking — will be along the east side of South Oliver between 31st Street South and MacArthur.

At the South Oliver parking site, free, continuous shuttle service for transportation to the show’s entrance will be offered.

Traffic control will be provided by Wichita police and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Where can I see a schedule of events?

Base officials are not releasing an official schedule of events until the morning of the air show, in the interest of security and other operational concerns.

The schedule is expected to be the same both days.

Check www.frontiersinflight.com this weekend to see a complete schedule of events.

Here is a list of performers confirmed for the air show: Air Force Thunderbirds, Patriot Parachute Team, Redline Airshows, Brian Correll Airshows, Scott Francis Airshows, Smoke N Thunder, Tora Tora Tora, Fighter Jets Inc., Vampire Airshows, Greg Shelton Airshows, Kent Pietsch Airshows and Ace Maker Airshows. There will be fly-bys by an A-10, B-2, C-17 and a KC-135.


Wichitan and aerobatics pilot Scott Francis marks his return with his first performance in the Air Capital at next weekend’s Frontiers in Flight air show at McConnell Air Force Base. View footage of him in the 2016 Offutt AFB Airshow.

Generally, static displays will be open all day, and crew members will be nearby to talk about their planes.

What can I bring to the air show?

Expect TSA/airport-level security measures to be in place at the air show.

Don’t bring any weapons, outside food and drink (except empty refillable water bottles), flammable items, clothing with profanity, nudity, racist intent or graphic violence of any kind, or clothing that impersonates military or law-enforcement officers.

You’re fine bringing diaper bags, small purses, wheelchairs, strollers, cameras, lawn chairs, umbrellas and sunscreen.

For a full list, visit www.frontiersinflight.com.


